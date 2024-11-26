Ashoka India Equity Expands Share Capital with New Issue

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has issued 100,000 ordinary shares at 297.00 pence each, marking a premium over the current net asset value per share. This move expands the company’s total share capital to 163,789,643 shares, which shareholders can use to calculate their stake changes under regulatory guidelines.

