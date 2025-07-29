Ashland Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ashland Inc. (ASH):

Earnings: -$719 million in Q3 vs. $31 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$16.21 in Q3 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ashland Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Revenue: $463 million in Q3 vs. $544 million in the same period last year.

