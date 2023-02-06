Ashland Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ASH

In trading on Monday, shares of Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.85, changing hands as low as $103.28 per share. Ashland Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASH's low point in its 52 week range is $83.29 per share, with $114.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.69.

