Ashland (ASH) Q3 Revenue Falls 15%

Key Points Revenue fell to $463 million, down 15 percent year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) dropped to $1.04, a decrease of 30.2% year-over-year.

Management lowered full-year FY2025 guidance and highlighted continued cost savings and portfolio optimization, with muted growth expected in the near term.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH), a global specialty chemicals company known for its additives and functional ingredients used in pharmaceuticals, personal care, coatings, and other industries, reported third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on July 29, 2025. The quarter’s central news was a notable year-over-year decline in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with revenue falling below analysts’ forecasts. Revenue (GAAP) of $463 million missed consensus by $13.6 million, while non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $1.04, falling short of the $1.20 consensus. Management’s updated guidance narrowed expectations for full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA, projecting results toward the low end of prior outlooks and signaling caution amid persistent end-market softness and macro uncertainty.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) $1.04 $1.20 $1.49 (30.2%) Revenue $463 million $476.58 million $544 million (14.9%) Adjusted EBITDA $113 million $139 million (18.7%) Ongoing Free Cash Flow $108 million $112 million (3.6%) Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 46 million 51 million (9.8%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Ashland operates as a specialty materials provider, serving varied markets such as pharmaceuticals (offering excipients for tablets and injectables), personal care (including skin and hair product additives), coatings (additives for paint and construction), and industrial materials. Its strength lies in formulating performance-enhancing ingredients that help its customers meet stringent regulatory, safety, and quality requirements.

Recent years have seen Ashland focus aggressively on portfolio optimization. This means selling or winding down lower-margin product lines, spotlighting high-value specialty offerings, and driving operational efficiency. Its success rests on four interconnected pillars: sustainability and environmental compliance, competitive positioning in specialty additives, a committed push in research and development (R&D), and responsiveness to regulatory change. Cost control and network optimization continue to be key levers to support stable margins and generate cash flow amid uncertain demand trends.

Quarter in Review: Key Developments and Financial Performance

Sales fell 15 percent from the prior-year quarter, as reported GAAP revenue dropped from $544 million to $463 million. This shortfall was more than a cyclical ebb: Ashland made deliberate moves to shed approximately $53 million in sales regarded as lower quality, through its ongoing "Portfolio Optimization" program. Even stripping out the effects of divested or exited product lines, organic revenue still declined 5% year-over-year, reflecting persistent softness across some core end markets.

Segment results showcased differing trends. In Life Sciences, sales fell 17%, but after backing out portfolio changes, sales were essentially even with last year (down 1%). Pharmaceutical applications managed a 4% organic increase, especially in tablet coatings and injectable excipients -- ingredients critical to drug formulation. Adjusted EBITDA in this division was $54 million, an 8 percent decrease compared to Q3 FY2024, with Adjusted EBITDA margin in this division was 33 percent, underpinned by persistent pharma demand and cost savings.

Personal Care revenue declined 16%, with $18 million of this linked to the divestiture of the Avoca business and product specialization efforts. Excluding these changes, the year-over-year drop was a milder 6%. Margin performance in Personal Care remained robust -- 27.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin -- despite lower total sales. Biofunctional actives, used for premium skin care, continued to see softer demand, particularly in luxury and travel retail categories, but management described early signs of stabilization sequentially. Microbial protection products also faced a tough comparative period, but regional expansion efforts, such as new facilities in Brazil, showed momentum in Q2.

In Specialty Additives, which supplies thickeners (such as hydroxyethylcellulose) and rheology modifiers critical to coatings and construction, sales dropped 13 percent compared to the prior-year period, reflecting continued weak demand in China and intense price competition in exports. Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Specialty Additives fell 32% to $26 million compared to $38 million in Q3 FY2024, with margins coming under pressure. Management cited network consolidation and manufacturing optimization initiatives, especially in the hydroxyethylcellulose product family, as vital steps to defending margins going forward.

The Intermediates segment, which covers industrial chemicals and solvents, posted a sales decline as pricing fell. Adjusted EBITDA for the Intermediates segment was $7 million, down 22 percent from $9 million in the prior-year period, though cost offsets from tax credits provided some cushion. The market remains in a supply-demand imbalance, and while Ashland has announced price hikes, the outcome will be shaped by customer demand normalizing later in the year.

Ongoing free cash flow was $108 million, down $4 million from Q3 FY2024. Operating cash flow was $114 million. Inventory balances were flat in Q2, maintained in anticipation of global tariff changes and network realignment. Average diluted shares outstanding were 46 million, down from 51 million in the prior-year quarter following the company’s share repurchase activities over the past 12 months, but also drawing down cash reserves by nearly $100 million since the previous year-end.

One-time items made a mark: the company reported a large GAAP net loss of $742 million, caused mainly by a $706 million non-cash goodwill impairment. These charges do not impact cash flow, but reflect a reassessment of acquired asset values. Adjusted operating income from continuing operations, after excluding intangibles amortization, fell to $65 million from $87 million in the prior quarter. Dividend payments remained steady at $19 million. The company pays a regular quarterly dividend.

Cost management initiatives continued at pace. The quarter saw the completion of a $30 million restructuring program, which management expects will yield a further $7.5 million in cost savings in Q4. A parallel $60 million manufacturing optimization effort is under way, with consolidation of production networks (primarily in cellulosic ingredients) expected to drive future margin improvement. Ashland’s R&D spending was $13 million.

No significant regulatory, legal, or environmental events affected the period. Environmental reserves for ongoing and potential remediation are well established and proactively managed, with no new disclosures of fines or negative compliance developments in the report. The company's exposure to rising tariffs remains controlled, with mitigation actions such as increased inventory and local production in place. Management estimates only a modest impact this year, with the largest risk in the VP&D (vinyl pyrrolidone and derivatives) line, a group of specialty additives used in pharma and coatings.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management revised its full-year guidance to reflect softer demand and ongoing market caution. Sales are now expected between $1.825 billion and $1.850 billion, down from a prior ceiling of $1.9 billion. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is forecast between $400 million and $410 million, with management projecting results “weighted toward the lower end” of full-year guidance, but the outcome will be shaped by working capital swings, tariffs, and foreign exchange trends. The fourth quarter is anticipated to be stronger than the third, helped by the realization of cost savings from restructuring programs.

Management emphasized a “muted near-term growth” environment in its full-year outlook. Investors are likely to focus on several key points as the rest of the year unfolds: whether organic volumes stabilize or recover, the ability to control margins as pricing pressure continues, and progress in reducing inventory and improving working capital. The company reiterated its strategic aim of $100 million in innovation revenue growth by 2027, relying on continued launches in cellulosic excipients, biofunctional actives, and regional production.

After recent portfolio optimization, Ashland is now more focused on its highest-value segments. But with demand still lagging in end markets like coatings and high-end personal care, the path to growth remains closely linked to market sentiment, inventory management, and the company's ability to push through innovation-led organic expansion.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

