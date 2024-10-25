Ashford Hospitality Executes Strategic Reverse Stock Split

The latest update is out from Ashford Hospitality ( (AHT) ).

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has executed a one-for-ten reverse stock split, effectively reducing its outstanding shares from approximately 55.2 million to 5.5 million. This move aligns with a similar reverse split of partnership units in Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership. Following the split, Ashford’s common stock will trade under a new CUSIP number on the NYSE, maintaining the symbol ‘AHT.’ This strategic adjustment aims to enhance market perception and stabilize trading conditions. Stockholders can seek assistance from brokers or the company’s transfer agent for related matters.

