ASH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.50, changing hands as high as $55.57 per share. Ashland Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASH's low point in its 52 week range is $45.21 per share, with $65.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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