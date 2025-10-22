ASGN Reports Lower Q3 Profit On Softer Revenue

(RTTNews) - ASGN Incorporated (ASGN), an IT services provider, Wednesday, announced third-quarter results for the year 2025.

The company reported revenue of $1.01 billion for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025, slightly down from $1.03 billion a year earlier. Net income declined to $38.1 million from $47.5 million.

Earnings per share were $0.87, compared with $1.06 in the prior-year quarter. Operating income fell to $67.9 million from $78.9 million, while gross profit was $296.9 million, down from $300.4 million last year, due to softer demand.

ASGN closed Wednesday's trading at $48.33, up $0.31 or 0.65 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.