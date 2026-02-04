ASGN Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $25.2 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $42.4 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.2 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $980.1 million from $985.0 million last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.2 Mln. vs. $42.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $980.1 Mln vs. $985.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.93 To $ 1.02 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 960 M To $ 980 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.