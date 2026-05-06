ASG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Liberty All-star Growth Fund Inc (Symbol: ASG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.32, changing hands as high as $5.36 per share. Liberty All-star Growth Fund Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.55 per share, with $5.6899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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