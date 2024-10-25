ASF Group Sets Stage for 2024 Annual Meeting

ASF Group Limited (AU:AFA) has released an update.

ASF Group Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, inviting shareholders to review vital resolutions and participate in the company’s future direction. Investors are encouraged to consider the detailed Explanatory Memorandum before voting, as it provides crucial insights into the matters at hand. The meeting is a pivotal opportunity for stakeholders to engage with ASF Group’s strategic objectives and financial considerations.

