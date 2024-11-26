ASF Group Limited Announces AGM Outcomes

ASF Group Limited (AU:AFA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ASF Group Limited has announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and granting additional capacity to issue shares. The re-election of Director Mr. Quan (David) Fang was also confirmed, while the resolution for Mr. Louis Li Chien’s re-election was withdrawn. These outcomes reflect strong shareholder support and may influence the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:AFA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.