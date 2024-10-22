News & Insights

Aseana Properties Tackles RM 61 Million Debt Challenge

October 22, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

Aseana Properties (GB:ASPL) has released an update.

Aseana Properties is navigating a financial challenge as its subsidiary, Silver Sparrow, faces a demand for payment on a RM 61 million medium-term note plus interest. The company is set to engage a legal and financial team to explore restructuring options after the default was passed to a recovery team by the guaranteeing banks. This move highlights Aseana’s proactive approach to managing its financial obligations.

