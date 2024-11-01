ASE Technology Reports Solid Q3 2024 Results

Ase Technology Holding ( (ASX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ase Technology Holding presented to its investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services, as well as electronic manufacturing services, with a global presence and reputation for reliable, high-quality products. The company has reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing a rise in both revenue and net income. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. announced net revenues of NT$160,105 million for Q3 2024, reflecting a 3.9% increase year-over-year and a 14.2% rise sequentially. The company’s net income attributable to shareholders reached NT$9,666 million, improving from both the previous quarter and the same period a year ago. Basic earnings per share were NT$2.24, while diluted earnings per share were NT$2.17 for the quarter. The company’s gross margin slightly improved to 16.5%, with an operating margin of 7.2%. Notably, the semiconductor assembly and testing services segment recorded a 10.3% sequential increase in revenues, while electronic manufacturing services saw a robust 19.8% sequential growth. Despite a slight decrease in gross margin for the EMS segment, operating margin showed improvement. Looking ahead, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. remains focused on leveraging its advanced technological capabilities and global reach to sustain its growth trajectory and maintain its competitive edge in the semiconductor industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.