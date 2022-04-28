ASE Technology Q1 Net Income Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$12.9 billion, up from NT$8.5 billion, or NT$7.98 billion on pro forma basis, previous year. Earnings per share was NT$2.92 compared to NT$1.92, or NT$1.80 on pro forma basis, last year.

First quarter net revenues were NT$144.39 billion, up by 21% year-over-year, or up by 27% year-over-year on pro forma basis. Net revenues contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 47%, 9%, 42% and 2%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

