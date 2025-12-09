Markets
ASE Technology November Revenue Improves

December 09, 2025 — 03:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.(ASX), a Taiwanese provider of semiconductor manufacturing services, on Tuesday reported a rise in revenue for the month of November.   For the month of November, the company reported revenue of $1.903 billion, higher than $1.648 billion in the same period last year.

For the month of October, ASE Technology registered revenue of $1.980 billion.

