ASE Technology November Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.(ASX), a Taiwanese provider of semiconductor manufacturing services, on Tuesday reported a rise in revenue for the month of November. For the month of November, the company reported revenue of $1.903 billion, higher than $1.648 billion in the same period last year.

For the month of October, ASE Technology registered revenue of $1.980 billion.

