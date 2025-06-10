ASE Technology May Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, on Tuesday reported a rise in revenue for the month of May.

For the month of May, the company recorded revised revenue of NT$ 49.027 billion, or $1.587 billion, higher than NT$ 47.493 billion, or $1.467 billion in the same period last year.

For the month of April, ASE Technology registered revenue of NT$52.211 billion, or $1.590 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.