ASE Technology May Revenue Improves

June 10, 2025 — 03:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, on Tuesday reported a rise in revenue for the month of May.

For the month of May, the company recorded revised revenue of NT$ 49.027 billion, or $1.587 billion, higher than NT$ 47.493 billion, or $1.467 billion in the same period last year.

For the month of April, ASE Technology registered revenue of NT$52.211 billion, or $1.590 billion.

