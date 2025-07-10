Markets
ASE Technology June Net Revenues Up 5.5% YoY

July 10, 2025 — 03:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co. (ASX) announced its revised unaudited consolidated net revenues for June and second quarter of 2025. June net revenues were NT$49.5 billion compared to NT$46.9 billion, prior year, an increase of 5.5%. ATM Net Revenues were NT$30.7 billion, up 17.7% from a year ago.

Second quarter Net Revenues were NT$150.75 billion, up 7.5% from last year. ATM Net Revenues were NT$92.56 billion, an increase of 19.0%.

