ASE Technology January Net Revenues Rise From Last Year, Down Sequentially

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, reported Thursday consolidated net revenues for the month of January 2024 of NT$47.39 billion, up 5 percent from last year's NT$45.13 billion.

Sequentially, net revenues dropped 5 percent.

In US dollar terms, net revenues were $1.53 billion, a growth of 3.3 percent from last year's $1.48 billion, but down 4 percent sequentially.

Net revenues from ATM assembly, testing, and material business grew 2.1 percent the prior year to NT$24.89 billion. Net revenues were down 5% on a sequential basis.

In US dollar basis, ATM net revenues were $801 million, up 0.4 percent from last year, but down 4 percent sequentially.

