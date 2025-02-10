ASE Technology Jan. Revenues Up 4.3% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co. (ASX) reported unaudited consolidated net revenues for January 2025. Net revenues were NT$49.44 billion compared to NT$47.39 billion, a year ago, an increase of 4.3%. ATM net revenues were NT$28.14 billion, compared to NT$24.89 billion, up 13.0% from last year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. also reported that, on a sequential basis, net revenues were down 6.5% for the month of January 2025. ATM net revenues were also down 5.8% from prior month.

