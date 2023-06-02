ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR (ASX) Declares $0.57 Dividend

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.57 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on August 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.62%, the lowest has been 3.21%, and the highest has been 9.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.45 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASX is 0.14%, an increase of 87.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.40% to 169,700K shares. The put/call ratio of ASX is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.39% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR is 7.63. The forecasts range from a low of 4.81 to a high of $10.61. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.39% from its latest reported closing price of 8.06.

The projected annual revenue for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR is 693,221MM, an increase of 5.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 21,885K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,230K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 21,326K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,773K shares, representing an increase of 11.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 37.39% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 13,282K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,384K shares, representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 8.55% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 11,559K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,743K shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 8,138K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,066K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 72.45% over the last quarter.

ASE Technology Holding Background Information

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., also known as ASE Group, is a provider of independent semiconductor assembling and test manufacturing services, with its headquarters in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

