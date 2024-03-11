News & Insights

Markets
ASX

ASE Technology Feb. Net Revenues Decline

March 11, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, reported Monday that its consolidated net revenues for the month of February 2024 were NT$39.75 billion, down 0.6 percent from last year's NT$39.99 billion.

Sequentially, net revenues dropped 16.1 percent.

In US dollar terms, net revenues were $1.27 billion, a drop of 4.3 percent from last year's $1.33 billion, and was down 16.8 percent sequentially.

Net revenues from ATM assembly, testing, and material business edged up 0.5 percent from the prior year to NT$23.29 billion. Net revenues were down 6.4% on a sequential basis.

In US dollar basis, ATM net revenues were $744 million, down 3.3 percent from last year, and down 7.2 percent sequentially.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.