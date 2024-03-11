ASE Technology Feb. Net Revenues Decline

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, reported Monday that its consolidated net revenues for the month of February 2024 were NT$39.75 billion, down 0.6 percent from last year's NT$39.99 billion.

Sequentially, net revenues dropped 16.1 percent.

In US dollar terms, net revenues were $1.27 billion, a drop of 4.3 percent from last year's $1.33 billion, and was down 16.8 percent sequentially.

Net revenues from ATM assembly, testing, and material business edged up 0.5 percent from the prior year to NT$23.29 billion. Net revenues were down 6.4% on a sequential basis.

In US dollar basis, ATM net revenues were $744 million, down 3.3 percent from last year, and down 7.2 percent sequentially.

