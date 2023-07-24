ASE Technology (ASX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

ASE Technology Holding ASX is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on July 27.

The company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 8.6 cents per American Depositary Share (NT$1.3).

ASE expects ATM segment’s revenues to be in line with first-quarter 2023 levels.

Factors to Note

The ATM segment’s second-quarter revenues are likely to reflect sluggishness across certain product categories. Its second-quarter 2023 gross margin is expected to have remained flat from its first-quarter 2023 gross margin.

ASE’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have faced slower inventory depletion due to weak end market demand. Continued macroeconomic constraints and a shift in consumer spending are anticipated to have acted as headwinds in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company has been actively pursuing various routes to reduce costs, including expanding its automation efforts. Due to the higher utility rates brought up by the Taiwan government, its utility costs are expected to have risen sequentially in the to-be-reported quarter.

ASE is expected to have benefited from a strong momentum in its automotive business with slight improvement in its consumer and computing segments. This is anticipated to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Further, ASE’s pricing resiliency and the minimization of irrational competition is likely to have contributed to the company in the to-be-reported quarter.

ASE’s continued infrastructure expansion and smart manufacturing is expected to have given it a competitive advantage in the form of lower manufacturing costs in the quarter under review.

Insight Into Upcoming Earnings Announcements

ASE Technology has underperformed the Zacks Electronics- Semiconductors segment on a year-to-date basis. While this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 23.3%, the industry has surged 50%.

