Ascent Solar Technologies Partners with NASA to Advance Beamed Power Capabilities Using CIGS PV Modules

Ascent Solar Technologies partners with NASA to enhance beamed power capabilities using thin-film solar technology for space missions.

Ascent Solar Technologies announced its collaboration with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and Glenn Research Center to enhance capabilities for receiving beamed power using its CIGS photovoltaic modules. This partnership aims to develop commercial products that will enable NASA missions to integrate beamed power, potentially reducing the mass and complexity of spacecraft. The program plans to validate and mature this technology over 12 months, resulting in increased power output and efficiency for various space exploration missions, including lunar operations and planetary science. Ascent's technology could significantly cut costs associated with delivering payloads to the Moon, with the potential for considerable savings on future missions. CEO Paul Warley emphasized that this collaboration will enhance the efficiency and capability of future space missions by leveraging thin-film solar technologies.

THORNTON, Colo., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (Nasdaq: ASTI) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacture of featherweight, flexible, and durable CIGS thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announced today that the company is commencing work on a Collaborative Agreement Notice (CAN) with





NASA Marshall Space Flight Center





(MSFC) and support from





NASA Glenn Research Center





(GRC) to efficiently advance capabilities for receiving beamed power using CIGS PV modules.





The CAN program targets rapid iterative development to mature commercial products for enabling mission architectures to include beamed power. The public-private partnership includes Ascent contributing design and prototyping services with NASA providing technical subject matter expertise and test services through combined MSFC & GRC efforts. This 12-month technology maturation will result in commercial products being made available for distributed space power infrastructure, drastically lowering the cost, complexity and risk of NASA missions.





Launched in 2023, NASA’s





Psyche Mission





has demonstrated deep space laser communications across 19 million miles of space, validating the efficacy of tight-beaming technologies over vast distances. Bench-testing conducted by NASA MSFC in 2024 demonstrated receiving beamed power using Ascent’s commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products as a preceding validation of the technology prior to the CAN award.





The CAN is evaluating the ability of Ascent’s CIGS PV modules to generate power while illuminated by energy-dense beams of light, with goals to convert more usable power from the equivalent of tens of Earth’s Sun. The ability to remotely receive 10x more power on-demand while using the same PV cells tasked with collecting sunlight can significantly reduce solar array mass and volume required to meet mission power needs. In practice, this suggests that beamed-power architectures can lead to reductions of both spacecraft mass and volume budgets. These size efficiencies will result in agency payloads proportionally increasing relative to the spacecraft as a whole, thus allowing the prioritization of more technology, science and exploration within limited mission budgets.





Planetary missions require advanced surface mobility logistics and depend on power generation subsystems that comprise a substantial proportion of the landed downmass. It is here where Ascent technology poses a potential solution for reducing spacecraft power system mass and volume needs, creating a significant impact on the overall mission.





The CAN’s goals include increasing the array power output while lengthening the operational duty cycles to verify that improvements to this emerging technology can help enable NASA to effectively and efficiently achieve the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) missions,





Artemis





campaign to the Moon





, and planetary science objectives. This includes enabling surviving the lunar night as well as powering remote access to areas of scientific interest such as cold traps and permanently shadowed regions on the Moon (PSRs) where water, the potential key to lunar in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), is believed to be located in high concentrations. Ultimately, this could lead to an order of magnitude reduction in the downmass required to access expensive space exploration and science mission destinations. The going rate for robotic landers on the Moon is between 6 & 7-figures per kilogram delivered to the lunar surface, equating to upwards of tens of millions of potential savings per lander mission.





“This collaboration with NASA further bolsters our longstanding belief that the unique capabilities of thin-film solar technology will play an integral role in overcoming the challenges of reliably converting solar energy and also receive beamed power in a breadth of harsh space environments,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “Through our work together, we plan to bring an even more capable product line to market that will reduce mission costs and complexities while improving PV efficiency, making our technology a crucial piece of future space missions.”





This cross-NASA-center teaming is demonstrative of rallying together with commercial partners to achieve the agency’s broader Lunar program goals. Beamed power stands to allow NASA program dollars to accomplish more at a fraction of the cost. With 55 countries having signed the





Artemis Accords





since 2020, the establishment of critical Lunar infrastructure with less resources required facilitates achieving more together with international partners.







About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.







Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit





https://www.ascentsolar.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy, and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “will,” "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.







