Ascent Solar Technologies Partners with Colorado Power Systems Provider to Supply Thin-Film PV Technology for Evaluation

Ascent Solar Technologies will supply thin-film PV technology for evaluation to a Colorado power systems provider, enhancing supply chain efficiency.

Ascent Solar Technologies, a leading U.S. manufacturer of flexible thin-film photovoltaic solutions, announced an agreement to supply its PV technology to a Colorado-based power systems provider for evaluation and potential integration into their products. The company aims to deliver these units by the end of July 2025, showcasing its quick order fulfillment capabilities. CEO Paul Warley highlighted that this collaboration would enhance supply chain control and better support customers in defense and space sectors. Ascent's lightweight solar technology is designed for demanding environments, and the company anticipates growing adoption of its products due to rising interest in space defense and solar power. Ascent operates a domestic manufacturing facility in Thornton, CO, which allows for expedited deliveries compared to competitors. With a strong R&D background and extensive patent portfolio, Ascent Solar is well-positioned to advance solar applications across various fields.

Potential Positives

Ascent Solar Technologies has secured a supply agreement with a Colorado-based power systems provider, which could enhance its market presence and customer base.

The company’s commitment to delivering units for evaluation before the end of July 2025 showcases its ability to fulfill orders rapidly, positioning it favorably against competitors.

Ascent's lightweight and flexible solar technology is tailored for harsh environments, indicating it is well-aligned with growing demands in the space defense sector.

The company boasts a domestically produced CIGS PV product line that allows for significantly shorter lead times compared to competitors, enhancing competitive advantage in the market.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on evaluations by external providers, which may indicate a lack of established partnerships or market penetration.

The focus on military and space applications could narrow Ascent's market potential, potentially limiting growth in broader commercial segments.

Despite claims of market leadership in delivery times, the need to highlight competitor weaknesses may suggest underlying concerns about their own production capacity or consistency.

FAQ

What is Ascent Solar Technologies known for?

Ascent Solar Technologies specializes in lightweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic solutions optimized for various applications, including space and military use.

Who is the new partner for Ascent Solar's PV technology?

Ascent Solar has partnered with a Colorado-based power systems provider to evaluate its thin-film PV technology for potential integration.

How quickly can Ascent Solar deliver its products?

Ascent Solar can deliver its solar array solutions in just six to eight weeks, significantly faster than most competitors.

What markets does Ascent Solar cater to?

Ascent Solar serves markets including space, military defense, and other applications where performance and resilience are critical.

Where is Ascent Solar's production facility located?

The company's 5 MW production facility is located in Thornton, Colorado, where it manufactures high-maturity CIGS PV products.

THORNTON, Colo., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Ascent Solar Technologies





(“Ascent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to supply a Colorado-based power systems provider with the Company’s thin-film PV technology for evaluation and potential incorporation into the provider’s established array product offering. Ascent will deliver the units for evaluation before the end of July 2025, demonstrating its market-leading speed to fulfill orders.





“Working with another Colorado-based solar technology provider will give us greater control over the supply chain, making it much easier for our team to efficiently support customers in the Department of Defense, space industry, and more,” said Paul Warley, Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Solar Technologies. “Our lightweight, flexible solar technology is specifically tailored for use in the punishing conditions of space, so as demand for space defense solutions and interest in space-based solar power continues to grow, we expect to see even greater adoption of our thin-film PV offerings.”





Ascent is able to offer mission-optimized solar array solutions using its CIGS PV product line that has been developed with spaceflight heritage. These high-maturity CIGS PV products are produced domestically in the Company’s 5 MW facility in Thornton, CO, enabling array deliveries in just six-to-eight weeks. In contrast, most competitors are unable to meet tight delivery deadlines, often requiring lead times of nine-to-twelve months. In recent months, the Company has





received several orders





for solar hardware that are on schedule to be completed and delivered this summer.







About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.







Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit





https://www.ascentsolar.com





.







