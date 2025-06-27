Ascent Solar Technologies Enters Teaming Agreement for Advanced Thin-Film Solar Solutions with US Defense Provider

Ascent Solar Technologies partners with a defense provider to supply lightweight, flexible solar solutions for orbital applications.

Ascent Solar Technologies has announced a Teaming Agreement with a U.S.-based defense solutions provider to supply its advanced thin-film solar technology for upcoming orbital applications and future missions. CEO Paul Warley highlighted the company’s unique ability to deliver reliable power solutions quickly, making it suitable for defense tech collaborations. Ascent's lightweight and flexible solar technology addresses challenges in deploying solar solutions in space, significantly reducing lead times for delivery to six-to-eight weeks compared to competitors' nine-to-twelve months. The company, based in Thornton, Colorado, has a strong background in R&D and manufacturing and has secured several orders for spaceflight hardware due for summer completion.

Potential Positives

Ascent Solar Technologies has secured a Teaming Agreement with a US-based defense solutions provider, signaling recognition of its advanced thin-film solar technology for critical orbital applications.

The company's capability to deliver solar solutions on short timelines sets it apart from competitors, who typically face longer lead times, enhancing Ascent's competitive advantage in the market.

Ascent's domestically produced high-maturity CIGS PV products, developed with spaceflight heritage, demonstrate the company’s commitment to quality and reliability in high-performance environments.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks specific details about the scope and potential financial impact of the Teaming Agreement, which could raise concerns about transparency and the actual significance of the collaboration.

There is no mention of previous contracts or relationships with defense tech brands, which may suggest a lack of established credibility in this sector.

The press release emphasizes challenges in deploying reliable solar solutions in space, which could highlight the company's vulnerabilities and the competitive risks it faces in this emerging market.

FAQ

What is Ascent Solar Technologies known for?

Ascent Solar Technologies is a leading innovator in featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic solutions.

What recent agreement did Ascent Solar enter into?

Ascent Solar entered a Teaming Agreement to supply solar technology solutions to a US-based defense solutions provider.

How does Ascent's technology benefit orbital applications?

The lightweight, flexible, and durable design of Ascent’s technology helps mitigate challenges of the space environment.

What is the typical delivery timeline for Ascent's solar solutions?

Ascent can deliver mission-optimized solar array solutions in six-to-eight weeks, faster than most competitors.

Where is Ascent Solar's manufacturing facility located?

Ascent Solar's manufacturing facility is located in Thornton, Colorado, with a capacity of 5 MW.

THORNTON, Colo., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Ascent Solar Technologies





(“Ascent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announced today that it has entered into a Teaming Agreement to supply a US-based defense solutions provider with its cutting edge, thin-film solar technology solutions for upcoming orbital applications and future missions.





“Our thin-film solar technology’s ability to reliably deliver power solutions on short timelines makes Ascent the perfect choice for agreements with defense tech brands,” said Paul Warley, Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Solar Technologies. “There are a number of hurdles slowing the deployment of reliable solar solutions in space that few are equipped to face. However, Ascent’s technology differentiators - specifically our lightweight, flexible and durable design -continue to provide a market-ready solution that mitigates many space environment challenges, allowing for long-term application on a wide variety of spacecraft.”





Ascent is able to offer mission-optimized solar array solutions using its CIGS PV product line that has been developed with spaceflight heritage. These high-maturity CIGS PV products are produced domestically in the Company’s 5 MW facility in Thornton, CO, enabling array deliveries in just six-to-eight weeks. In contrast, most competitors are unable to meet tight delivery deadlines, often requiring lead times of nine-to-twelve months. Earlier this year, the Company





received several orders





for





spaceflight hardware assemblies





that are on schedule to be completed and delivered this summer.







About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.







Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit





https://www.ascentsolar.com





.







