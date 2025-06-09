Ascent Solar Technologies Achieves Record 15.7% Efficiency in Thin-Film CIGS Solar Technology at Production Scale

Ascent Solar Technologies announces 15.7% efficiency in thin-film CIGS technology, enhancing applicability for the space market.

Quiver AI Summary

Ascent Solar Technologies announced that its thin-film CIGS photovoltaic technology has achieved a record efficiency of 15.7% at production scale, aligning with the company's 2025 strategy to enhance material quality and efficiency for applications in the space market. The Titan™ module, measuring about one square foot, now generates 15.7 watts of power, showcasing a power density of 1960W/kg before encapsulation. The company has demonstrated continuous improvements in device efficiency since late 2023, with recent advancements significantly positioning their technology for satellite and spacecraft applications. Ascent's extensive background in R&D and manufacturing further supports its role as a leading provider of flexible solar panels suitable for various challenging environments.

Potential Positives

Ascent Solar Technologies achieved a record efficiency of 15.7% for its thin-film CIGS technology at production scale, showcasing significant technological advancement.

The improvement in efficiency positions Ascent Solar's technology as a strong candidate for applications in the space market, particularly for satellite power systems and spacecraft.

The continuous increase in device efficiency over the past two years (from 11.6 watts to 15.7 watts) demonstrates the effectiveness of Ascent's U.S.-based manufacturing and engineering teams.

The company has a strong foundation with 40 years of R&D and 15 years of manufacturing experience, enhancing its credibility and competitiveness in the solar technology sector.

Potential Negatives

Despite announcing a record efficiency improvement, the company's technology still may not be competitive enough for broader market adoption, as indicated by its historical performance in efficiency metrics.

The press release includes a significant disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, which may create uncertainty about the company's future performance and raises questions about the stability of their recent gains.

The emphasis on advancements in technology readiness for the space market suggests that the company might be heavily reliant on niche markets, which could limit growth potential in broader solar technology applications.

FAQ

What is Ascent Solar Technologies known for?

Ascent Solar Technologies specializes in featherweight, flexible, and durable CIGS thin-film photovoltaic solutions.

What recent achievements has Ascent Solar reached?

The company announced a record production efficiency of 15.7% for its thin-film CIGS technology.

How does the Titan™ module perform?

The Titan™ module produces 15.7 watts at a size of approximately one square foot and a weight of just over eight grams.

What applications are suited for Ascent's solar technology?

Ascent's technology is ideal for space market applications, including satellite power systems and various spacecraft.

Where is Ascent Solar's production facility located?

The company’s research and development center and production facility is based in Thornton, Colorado.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



THORNTON, Colo., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ascent Solar Technologies



, (Nasdaq: ASTI) ("Ascent" or the "Company"), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacture of featherweight, flexible, and durable CIGS thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced that its thin-film CIGS technology reached record efficiency at 15.7% (AM0) at production scale. This achievement aligns with the Company’s



previously announced 2025 strategy



which aimed to continue improving upon its thin-film PV’s material quality, technological efficiency and production design optimization to increase the



applicability of the technology in the space market.







Using the



Titan™, a module approximately one square foot in size



, Ascent can now produce a formidable 15.7 watts in power per unit. These modules are approximately 0.03mm in thickness and just over eight grams in weight, possess an impressive power density of 1960W/kg before encapsulation.





Ascent’s engineering and production teams have consistently achieved increases in device efficiency and overall performance



since September 2023



. In the last 18 months, Ascent has reached significant milestones in efficiency testing, with the latest achievement of 15.7% representing a significant increase from Q1 2024:









Q3 2023:



11.6 watts



11.6 watts





Q4 2023:



13.3 watts



13.3 watts





Q1 2024:



14.0 watts



14.0 watts





Q2 2025:



15.7 watts









(Note: Power generation figures reflect STC conditions and AM0)







"These continued efficiency improvements for our CIGS arrays are the direct result of our U.S.-based manufacturing team’s tireless focus on process improvement and advanced device engineering," said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. "The jump in device efficiency we’ve experienced over the past two years has dramatically enhanced our technology’s readiness for the space market, positioning it as an ideal solar material choice for satellite power systems and other spacecraft."







About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.







Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit



https://www.ascentsolar.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy, and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "will," "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.







Media Contact







Spencer Herrmann





FischTank PR







ascent@fischtankpr.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.