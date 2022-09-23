Markets
Ascent Solar CEO Victor Lee Resigns

(RTTNews) - Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) announced Victor Lee has resigned as CEO. The company has commenced a search for a new CEO. As part of the board transition, four previous directors -Amit Kumar, Kim Huntley, Will Clarke and Victor Lee- have agreed to resign from the board.

The company also announced the appointment of four new directors to the Board of Directors: Louis Berezovsky, Mike French, Felix Mantke, and Forest Reynolds.

The company noted that David Peterson continues as a member of the board and has been appointed board chair.

