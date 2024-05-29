Ascent Resources Shareholding Structure Altered

Ascent Resources (GB:AST) has released an update.

Ascent Resources PLC has experienced a significant change in shareholding, with R S & C A Jennings now holding a combined total of 6.51% of the voting rights following a recent transaction. The notification, dated May 29, 2024, reports an increase from the previous combined holding of 7.81% due to an acquisition of shares and financial instruments. Ascent Resources, a non-UK issuer, has been informed of the change which crossed the notification threshold on May 13, 2024.

For further insights into GB:AST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.