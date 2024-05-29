News & Insights

Stocks

Ascent Resources Shareholding Structure Altered

May 29, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ascent Resources (GB:AST) has released an update.

Ascent Resources PLC has experienced a significant change in shareholding, with R S & C A Jennings now holding a combined total of 6.51% of the voting rights following a recent transaction. The notification, dated May 29, 2024, reports an increase from the previous combined holding of 7.81% due to an acquisition of shares and financial instruments. Ascent Resources, a non-UK issuer, has been informed of the change which crossed the notification threshold on May 13, 2024.

For further insights into GB:AST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.