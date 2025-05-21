Ascent AeroSystems and AgEagle Announce Collaboration to Enhance UAS Capabilities in Agriculture with Multispectral Sensor Integration

Ascent AeroSystems and AgEagle collaborate to integrate multispectral camera technology with robust UAV for agricultural advancements.

Ascent AeroSystems announced a memorandum of understanding with AgEagle at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025 to integrate AgEagle's RedEdge-P multispectral camera with Ascent's Spirit coaxial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). This collaboration aims to enhance UAS capabilities in the agricultural sector by combining high-performance, all-weather UAV hardware with advanced multispectral sensor technology. The partnership will showcase the flexibility and future-ready nature of Ascent’s UAV platforms, while also demonstrating AgEagle’s expertise in modular and compatible solutions for agricultural UAV applications. Both companies emphasized the growing need for reliable and efficient drones in agriculture, positioning their collaboration as a significant step toward innovation and growth in this market.

Potential Positives

Collaboration with AgEagle enhances Ascent AeroSystems' UAS offerings by integrating the industry-leading RedEdge-P multispectral camera, which is expected to advance capabilities in the agricultural sector.

The partnership showcases the flexibility and future-proof design of Ascent's UAV platforms, potentially attracting more clients in the expanding agricultural drone market.

This MOU emphasizes Ascent's commitment to innovation, which can position the company favorably for future growth and competitive advantage in the UAS industry.

The collaboration demonstrates Ascent's strategic alignment with a well-respected partner in AgEagle, reinforcing credibility and market relevance in the agricultural UAV space.

Potential Negatives

Collaboration with AgEagle may highlight Ascent's dependency on partnerships to enhance product offerings, which could raise concerns about the company's standalone technological capabilities.

The announcement follows a recent acquisition by Robinson Helicopter Company, which may lead to questions regarding Ascent's operational independence and strategic direction under new ownership.

FAQ

What is the Ascent-AgEagle collaboration about?

The collaboration integrates AgEagle's RedEdge-P multispectral camera with Ascent's Spirit UAV to enhance agricultural UAS capabilities.

How will this collaboration benefit agricultural sectors?

This partnership aims to provide high-quality data and improved precision for agricultural operations through advanced drone technology.

What technology is Ascent AeroSystems known for?

Ascent AeroSystems is known for its rugged, compact, high-performance unmanned aerial vehicles designed for challenging environments.

When was the announcement made?

The announcement was made on May 21, 2025, during the AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025 event.

What is the significance of the RedEdge-P camera?

The RedEdge-P camera is significant for being the first multispectral solution integrated with Ascent’s all-weather UAV platforms, enhancing data collection.

Ascent - AgEagle collaboration pairs best-in-class multispectral sensor with rugged, all-weather UAV hardware to advance UAS capabilities in agricultural markets







WILMINGTON, Mass., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at



AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025



, the premier event for autonomy and uncrewed systems,



Ascent AeroSystems



, a global leader in the design and manufacture of rugged, compact, high-performance unmanned aerial systems, announces a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with



AgEagle



(NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sensors for military, public safety, and commercial use, to integrate the



AgEagle RedEdge-P



multispectral camera with its high-performance Spirit coaxial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).





The RedEdge-P multispectral camera will be the first multispectral solution integrated with Ascent’s high-performance, all-weather coaxial UAV platforms.





AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Providing high quality, insightful, actionable data through our technology is at the core of what we do, and it’s why we are collaborating with Ascent AeroSystems. Combining our advanced camera sensor technology with the Spirit platform is a natural fit. Working with manufacturers like Ascent enables us to deliver a new dimension of precision and capability to the agriculture sector.”





Under this MOU, the Ascent-AgEagle collaboration will further showcase the payload flexibility and future-proof nature of Ascent’s UAV platforms, while also demonstrating AgEagle’s ability to work with OEMs on modularity, compatibility, and custom interfaces, to solve mission-critical integration challenges in the agricultural UAV sector.





“The agricultural drone market is expanding, rapidly, and the need for reliable, high-performance, scalable UAS platforms is critical,” said Peter Fuchs, President of Ascent AeroSystems. “By pairing the rugged, reliable, all-weather design of the Spirit with the precision and efficiency of AgEagle’s industry-leading RedEdge-P camera, we are paving the way for further innovation and future growth within the agricultural sector.”







About Ascent AeroSystems







Founded in 2014, Massachusetts-based Ascent AeroSystems designs and manufactures rugged, coaxial unmanned aerial vehicles for defense, public safety, and industrial markets. Ascent’s compact, all-weather, aircraft-grade vehicles feature a unique cylindrical configuration that’s more portable, more durable, and offers greater dispatch reliability than conventional multirotors, ideally suited for mission-critical operations in the toughest environments.





Acquired in 2024 by Torrance, CA-based Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), a premier aerospace OEM with 50 years of manufacturing experience, Ascent operates as a wholly owned RHC subsidiary. For more information, visit



ascentaerosystems.com



.







About AgEagle







Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at



www.ageagle.com





.









Media Contacts







Amy Romano







Amy.Romano@ascentaerosystems.com







+1 617.845.3185





Andy Woodward





+1 469.451.2344







Andy.woodward@ageagle.com





