Ascendis Pharma: FDA Grants Priority Review For NDA For TransCon CNP

(RTTNews) - Ascendis Pharma (ASND) announced the FDA has accepted for priority review its New Drug Application for TransCon CNP for the treatment of children with achondroplasia and has set a PDUFA goal date of November 30, 2025 to complete its review. The FDA also informed Ascendis that they are not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss this application.

TransCon CNP is an investigational prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide administered once weekly and designed to treat people living with achondroplasia.

