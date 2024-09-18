Ascendis Pharma Commences Underwritten Public Offering Of $300 Mln Of ADSs

(RTTNews) - Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) said that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of American Depositary Shares or "ADSs", each of which represents one ordinary share of Ascendis.

In addition, the company said it expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45 million of ADSs at the public offering price, less the underwriting commissions.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

