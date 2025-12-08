Ascendiant Capital Maintains ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of ENDRA Life Sciences (NasdaqCM:NDRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 550.34% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ENDRA Life Sciences is $38.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 550.34% from its latest reported closing price of $5.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ENDRA Life Sciences is 74MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in ENDRA Life Sciences. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDRA is 0.00%, an increase of 3,128.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 95.25% to 17K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 13K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 98.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDRA by 7,758.80% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 4,329.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDRA by 96.87% over the last quarter.

