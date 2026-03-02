Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of NextTrip (NTRP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of NextTrip (NasdaqCM:NTRP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for NextTrip is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 77.08% from its latest reported closing price of $2.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NextTrip is 13MM, an increase of 508.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextTrip. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRP is 0.00%, an increase of 792.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 927.19% to 1,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,000K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRP by 40.07% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 32K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 59.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRP by 23.49% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing a decrease of 14,188.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRP by 99.87% over the last quarter.

