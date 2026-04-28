Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $187.8 million, or $9.87 per share. This compares with $132.1 million, or $6.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $102.3 million or $5.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $4.113 billion from $4.149 billion last year.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $187.8 Mln. vs. $132.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.87 vs. $6.71 last year. -Revenue: $4.113 Bln vs. $4.149 Bln last year.

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