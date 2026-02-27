Is ASB's Transformation & Expansion Strategy Fueling Revenue Growth?

Associated Banc-Corp ASB is accelerating revenue growth through a focused business transformation strategy centered on organic and inorganic expansion, balance sheet optimization and strategic restructuring. Reflecting these efforts, its total revenues recorded a compound annual growth rate of 3.1% over the five years ended 2025.



In 2023, Associated Banc-Corp announced Phase 2 of its strategic plan, building on the foundation established under Phase 1 (launched in 2021). Phase 2, completed in March 2025, emphasized sustainable loan and deposit growth along with improved profitability.



As part of this strategy, ASB continues to strengthen its lending capabilities and increase exposure to higher-margin commercial portfolios, which help enhance asset yields and deepen customer relationships. At the same time, ongoing digital investments are improving efficiency and elevating the overall customer experience, supporting long-term revenue generation.



As such, total loans increased 5% year over year to $31.2 billion in 2025, supported by solid growth in commercial and business lending. The shift toward higher-quality earning assets strengthened the balance sheet mix. Net interest margin expanded 25 basis points from the prior year to 3.03% in 2025.



At the same time, Associated Banc-Corp has been investing in strategic growth markets such as the Twin Cities, Omaha, Kansas City, and Dallas. Expansion in these markets includes hiring experienced commercial bankers, increasing marketing efforts and enhancing local presence. These initiatives aim to build scale, boost loan origination and enhance deposit growth.

ASB’s Inorganic Expansion & Restructuring Efforts

Beyond organic growth, ASB’s expansion and restructuring initiatives are expected to further support revenue growth. In December 2025, it announced a deal to acquire American National Corporation for $604 million. The transaction, expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2026, aims to expand the company’s footprint in high-growth markets and accelerate loan and deposit growth. The deal is anticipated to be roughly 2% accretive to ASB’s 2027 earnings per share, assuming the execution of cost savings.



Prior strategic actions also reflect this core-focused transformation. In 2021, Associated Bancorp sold its wealth management subsidiary, Whitnell & Co., and in 2020, it divested its insurance business, Associated Benefits & Risk Consulting. These divestitures streamlined operations and allowed the company to redeploy capital toward its primary banking operation.



ASB’s transformation strategy, focused on commercial lending, digital investment and selective acquisitions, is strengthening its revenue base. Continued expansion in high-growth markets and disciplined portfolio shifts position the company for steady earnings growth ahead.

ASB’ Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp have gained 6.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 6.8%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, ASB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Business Realignment & Transformation Efforts by Other Banks

Barclays PLC BCS has been executing its business streamlining and restructuring strategy through targeted acquisitions, partnerships and portfolio reshaping aimed at strengthening its core businesses and improving long-term profitability. The strategy reflects disciplined capital allocation, prioritizing scalable, higher-return segments while reducing exposure to lower-margin operations.



In line with this approach, in October 2025, Barclays announced the acquisition of U.S.-based digital lending platform Best Egg to expand its consumer lending presence and digital capabilities in the United States. In August 2025, the bank became the exclusive issuer of General Motors credit cards, acquiring a $1.6 billion U.S. credit card portfolio and expanding its card operations. In April 2025, it partnered with Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. to transform its payment acceptance business and enhance operational efficiency.



Citigroup Inc.’s C CEO Jane Fraser continues to advance the company’s multi-year strategy to streamline operations and focus on its core businesses. Since announcing plans in April 2021 to exit consumer banking in 14 markets across Asia and EMEA, the company has completed its exit in nine countries.



Early in February, Citigroup completed the sale of its Russia-based banking unit, AO Citibank, to Renaissance Capital, marking its full exit from Russian operations. The transaction is expected to improve the bank’s capital position over time by eliminating related risk-weighted assets. On Feb. 23, the bank announced agreements with several investors for commitments to purchase an aggregate 24% equity stake in Grupo Financiero Banamex, S.A. de C.V (Banamex). The deal represents another significant step in C’s ongoing divestiture of its Mexican consumer banking franchise as it prepares Banamex for a potential initial public offering.

