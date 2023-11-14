ASB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.95, changing hands as high as $18.01 per share. Associated Banc-Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASB's low point in its 52 week range is $14.47 per share, with $24.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.02.

