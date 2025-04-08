Asana's AI Studio Gains Momentum: Should You Buy the Stock Now?

Asana ASAN shares have gained 18.4% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s decline of 17.7% and 11.4%, respectively.



The company’s shares have been riding on its establishment as a multiproduct company with AI Studio, which is now its key growth driver. The majority of Asana’s large enterprise clients are rapidly adopting AI Studio, with particularly strong adoption in the EMEA region. By doing so, it has set itself apart amid competitors like Monday.com MNDY, Atlassian TEAM and Salesforce CRM. Monday.com and Atlassian both offer cloud-based software that is designed to help teams manage and track projects. Salesforce is a provider of on-demand customer relationship management software, which enables organizations to better manage critical operations. Asana has outperformed all of these companies, with shares of Monday.com and Salesforce plunging 21% and 16.2%, respectively, in the past six months. Atlassian has gained 11.6% in the same time frame.

How’s AI Studio Strengthening Asana’s Long-Term Growth?

Asana launched AI Studio in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which might have been one of the best strategic initiatives by the company. Customers are quickly seeing real results with AI Studio. A global media company cut manual work by 60% and sped up processing time by 69%, leading them to buy 150% more credits than they started with. With a dedicated AI Studio sales team and growing demand, Asana sees strong growth ahead. With its general availability launching later in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the stock is expected to witness high demand.



Asana stands out because of its unique Work Graph, which helps both people and AI work together in a clear and organized way. Instead of just offering simple automation, ASAN brings smart tools right into where teams do their work. It also connects with other systems to handle tasks smoothly while keeping everything clear and secure for companies.

Asana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asana, Inc. Quote

Furthermore, AI Studio is helping customers unlock new and powerful use cases. A Swiss healthcare company now uses it to automate SAP process testing and technician report handling, saving days of manual work and reducing costly errors. With real-world impact, strong adoption, and a clear product edge, Asana’s AI push could be a major driver of long-term growth.

ASAN’s Earnings Estimate Revisions Show Upward Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAN’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at 2 cents per share, indicating an exponential improvement from a loss of 2 cents per share over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 133.33%.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $185.35 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.48%.



ASAN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 58.48%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Conclusion: Buy ASAN Stock Now

Asana stands out with its accelerating enterprise growth and strategic AI integration. The company's enterprise segment, comprising customers who spend $100,000 or more annually, grew 20% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. This expansion drove a 10% overall revenue increase, bringing total revenues to $188.3 million. Notably, customers spending $5,000 or more annually accounted for 75% of this revenues. A major contributor to this growth was the success of the company’s AI Studio. ASAN is very smartly leveraging AI through features like automated workflows and predictive project insights, aligning with the growing demand for AI-driven workplace efficiency tools.



ASAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.