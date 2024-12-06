Asana price target raised to $16 from $13 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Asana (ASAN) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. While stating after earnings that “there are signs of stabilization,” and “encouraging early response” to AI Studio, the firm adds that macro remains a headwind and that Asana continues to lose share to Monday.com (MNDY) and Smartsheet (SMAR).
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ASAN:
- Asana price target raised to $25 from $21 at JMP Securities
- Asana upgraded to Sector Weight from Underweight at KeyBanc
- Asana, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Results and AI Launch
- Closing Bell Movers: Lululemon jumps 9% after beat and raise
- Asana up 19% at $18.37 after Q3 earnings beat, FY25 guidance raise
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.