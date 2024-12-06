Asana price target raised to $16 from $13 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Asana (ASAN) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. While stating after earnings that “there are signs of stabilization,” and “encouraging early response” to AI Studio, the firm adds that macro remains a headwind and that Asana continues to lose share to Monday.com (MNDY) and Smartsheet (SMAR).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ASAN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.