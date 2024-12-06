News & Insights

Asana price target raised to $16 from $13 at Jefferies

December 06, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Asana (ASAN) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. While stating after earnings that “there are signs of stabilization,” and “encouraging early response” to AI Studio, the firm adds that macro remains a headwind and that Asana continues to lose share to Monday.com (MNDY) and Smartsheet (SMAR).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

