Asana options imply 13.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Asana (ASAN) is 3.2x normal with calls leading puts 7:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.1%, or $2.09, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 11.6%.
