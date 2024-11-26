Asana enters partnership with Datacom

Asana (ASAN) announced a new strategic partnership with Datacom, an IT service provider in Australia and New Zealand. This collaboration will allow Asana to better support enterprise customers in that market.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ASAN:
- Workday initiated, Kraft Heinz downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Asana initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank
- Asana price target raised to $13 from $11 at DA Davidson
- TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on MSFT Stock?
- StockTok: Attorneys general in 14 states file enforcement actions against TikTok
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.