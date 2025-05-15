ASAIY vs. K: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Consumer Products - Discretionary sector might want to consider either Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAIY) or Kellanova (K). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR and Kellanova are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ASAIY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ASAIY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.21, while K has a forward P/E of 21.46. We also note that ASAIY has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. K currently has a PEG ratio of 4.28.

Another notable valuation metric for ASAIY is its P/B ratio of 2.50. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, K has a P/B of 7.05.

Based on these metrics and many more, ASAIY holds a Value grade of A, while K has a Value grade of D.

ASAIY stands above K thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ASAIY is the superior value option right now.

