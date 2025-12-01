Markets

Asahi Kasei, Teijin To Implement Absorption-type Merger Between Asahi Kasei Advance, Teijin Frontier

December 01, 2025 — 03:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Asahi Kasei has announced that Asahi Kasei and Teijin have entered into an agreement to implement an absorption-type merger between Asahi Kasei Advance Corp., a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei, and Teijin Frontier Co. a subsidiary of Teijin. Teijin Frontier will serve as the surviving company and become a joint venture between Asahi Kasei - 20%, and Teijin - 80%, effective October 1, 2026. The purpose of the integration is to combine the business platforms, sales networks, and customer bases of Teijin Frontier and Asahi Kasei.

The company noted that the effect of the integration on the consolidated earnings of Asahi Kasei is immaterial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AHKSF
TINLF
TINLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.