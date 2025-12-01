Asahi Kasei, Teijin To Implement Absorption-type Merger Between Asahi Kasei Advance, Teijin Frontier

(RTTNews) - Asahi Kasei has announced that Asahi Kasei and Teijin have entered into an agreement to implement an absorption-type merger between Asahi Kasei Advance Corp., a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei, and Teijin Frontier Co. a subsidiary of Teijin. Teijin Frontier will serve as the surviving company and become a joint venture between Asahi Kasei - 20%, and Teijin - 80%, effective October 1, 2026. The purpose of the integration is to combine the business platforms, sales networks, and customer bases of Teijin Frontier and Asahi Kasei.

The company noted that the effect of the integration on the consolidated earnings of Asahi Kasei is immaterial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.