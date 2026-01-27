Markets

Asahi Kasei, Mitsui, Mitsubishi Join To Promote Decarbonization Of Ethylene Production

January 27, 2026 — 01:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Asahi Kasei (3407.T), Mitsui Chemicals (4183.T), and Mitsubishi Chemical (4188.T) have entered basic agreement to promote decarbonization and optimize production capacity for their two ethylene manufacturing facilities in western Japan. The companies applied for and were selected for the "Fiscal 2025 Support Program for Energy and Manufacturing Process Conversion in Hard-to-Abate Industries" by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to promote initiatives such as the use of biomass feedstock as an alternative to petroleum-derived resources.

The companies have signed a basic agreement to establish a new joint operating entity for the two ethylene production facilities in western Japan, and to subsequently discontinue operations of the Asahi Kasei Mitsubishi Chemical Ethylene Corp. ethylene production facility of its Mizushima Plant in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, and consolidate operations at the Osaka Petrochemical Industries, facility in Takaishi, Osaka, targeting fiscal 2030.

Utilizing the HtA Support Program, an initial facility to manufacture ethylene, propylene, and other decarbonized basic chemicals from bioethanol by applying the Revolefin technology, which is currently under development by Asahi Kasei, will be installed at the Mizushima Works of Asahi Kasei. The three companies plan to commence joint commercial production of the decarbonized basic chemicals in fiscal 2034.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Asahi Kasei stock is up 0.6 percent to 1,494 yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AHKSF
MITUF
MTLHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.