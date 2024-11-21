Asahi Kasei to Merge with Subsidiary for Streamlined Operations

Asahi Kasei (JP:3407) has released an update.
Asahi Kasei Corp. has announced plans to streamline operations by absorbing its wholly owned subsidiary, Asahi Kasei NS Energy Corp., through a merger effective April 1, 2025. This move aims to consolidate resources and simplify the company’s operational structure, with no significant impact on its consolidated earnings.
