Asahi Kasei to Merge with Subsidiary for Streamlined Operations

Asahi Kasei Corp. has announced plans to streamline operations by absorbing its wholly owned subsidiary, Asahi Kasei NS Energy Corp., through a merger effective April 1, 2025. This move aims to consolidate resources and simplify the company’s operational structure, with no significant impact on its consolidated earnings.

