Markets

Asahi Intecc Backs Positive Outlook For FY After Higher Q1 Profit - Update

November 14, 2025 — 06:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (AHICF, 7747.T), an R&D medical device manufacturer, on Friday maintained its positive outlook for fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, after reporting higher profit and sales in its first quarter.

For fiscal year, the company continues to expect profit attributable to owners of the parent of 23.81 billion yen or 88.30 yen per share, a growth of 86.9 percent from last year.

Operating profit is still expected to increase 8.5 percent year-over-year to 32.64 billion yen and net sales to rise 9 percent to 130.87 billion yen.

In the first quarter, the company's earnings attributable to owners came in at 9.205 billion yen or 34.37 yen per basic share, up 35.7 percent from 6.784 billion yen or 24.98 yen per basic share last year.

Operating profit grew 34 percent year-over-year to 13.04 billion yen.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6 percent to 36.058 billion yen from 31.184 billion yen last year.

In Tokyo, Asahi Intecc shares closed Friday's trading at 2,395.00 yen, up 0.63 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AHICF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.