Asahi Group Hit By Cyberattack, Disrupting Shipment Operations

(RTTNews) - Japanese beverage company Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. Monday announced that it is currently experiencing a system failure caused by a cyberattack, affecting operations in Japan.

The company said that at this time, there has been no confirmed leakage of personal information or customer data to external parties.

However, due to a system failure, order and shipment operations at its group companies in Japan, as well as call center services including customer service desks, have been suspended.

Asahi Group said it is actively investigating the cause and working to restore operations, but there is currently no estimated timeline for recovery, and the issue remains limited to operations within Japan.

It also apologized for any inconvenience caused to its customers and business partners.

