ARX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSX: ARX.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.80, changing hands as low as $26.65 per share. ARC Resources Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.44 per share, with $31.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.83.

