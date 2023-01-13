ARWR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.13, changing hands as high as $37.95 per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARWR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.81 per share, with $58.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.60.

