ARway.ai Expands with Strategic Map Dynamics Acquisition

ARway.ai, an AI-powered Augmented Reality platform, has bolstered its market position by acquiring Map Dynamics, a mapping software company with a solid customer base and $1.2 million in annual revenue. The deal, valued at over $1 million through an all-stock transaction, promises to accelerate ARway’s product development and open new revenue channels. The acquisition is expected to enhance ARway’s offerings, increase earnings, and create value for shareholders by integrating complementary technologies.

