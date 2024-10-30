News & Insights

ARway Corp Collaborates on Augmented Reality Campus Tour

October 30, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Arway Corp. (TSE:ARWY) has released an update.

George Mason University has partnered with ARway.ai to create an innovative augmented reality app designed to assist first-generation transfer students in navigating their new campus. The app features interactive GPS tracking and geolocation to help students easily find key facilities and services, fostering a smoother transition and a sense of belonging.

